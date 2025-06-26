2 suspects wanted in armored car theft in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the robbery of an armored car in the Summerdale section of the city.

The incident occurred in broad daylight, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Whitaker Avenue.

A Loomis truck driver was making a delivery at the Aldi store when he was approached by two armed suspects, according to police.

The driver had a gun, but that didn't stop the suspects.

Police say the suspects were able to disarm the driver and flee with about $1,000. Both suspects were last seen entering a brown Nissan Maxima, and heading towards Roosevelt Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

The theft comes about a week after another theft of an armored car in the city's Port Richmond section. In that case, a Brinks driver was approached by two armed men on the 3700 block of East Thompson Street. Sources say the armed men stole the driver's gun and at least $1.5 million in cash. The culprits were seen fleeing in a black Hyundai west on East Thompson Street.

Earlier this month, robbers got away with $300,000 during a truck heist in Queens, New York. In another incident in May, an undetermined amount was taken in New Castle, Delaware.

It's still unclear if any of the cases are connected.

"The detectives will look into the other Philadelphia case earlier in the week, but they'll also contact the other police agencies in other jurisdictions to see if it's a similar method of operation," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Philadelphia police say video of the crimes will be crucial.

Customers who shop in the busy area where thieves boldly stole money on Thursday say it's surprising that how these robberies, which seem to be unrealistic, are being pulled off in dramatic ways.

"It's weird. I feel like you need to call Carmen Sandiego because maybe she can figure out what's going on. She seems to be all over the place like these robbers, but it's terrible," said Lasheika Mitchell, from Summerdale.

Customers say it's a reminder of how things could suddenly change.

"You can't do anything without having to worry about being put in the middle of something I have nothing to do with," Mitchell said.

"Crime no longer happens at night. It happens whenever you're up, they're up. It's 24/7 at this point," said Todd, from Germantown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

(Correction: A previous version of this story reported $100,000 was taken from the truck.)