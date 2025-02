2 women critically injured after house fire in Claymont, Delaware

2 women critically injured after house fire in Claymont, Delaware

2 women critically injured after house fire in Claymont, Delaware

2 women critically injured after house fire in Claymont, Delaware

2 women critically injured after house fire in Claymont, Delaware

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) -- Investigators in New Castle County, Delaware, say two women were critically injured in a house fire in Claymont Wednesday morning.

The fire happened on the unit block of Denham Avenue around 9 a.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames and were able to rescue the two women inside.

Both are now hospitalized at Crozer Burn Center in critical condition.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause.