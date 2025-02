Philadelphia police investigating after 2-year-old boy shot in finger in city's Kingsessing section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was shot in the finger.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1200 block of South 51st Street in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section.

Police say the child suffered a gunshot wound to his left index finger.

He was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered, according to police.