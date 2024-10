$20,000 stolen from car after carjacking in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspects involved in a carjacking and robbery.

It happened on September 30 at the Conoco Gas Station on the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police say the suspects were armed with a gun when they stole a vehicle that contained $20,000.

The stolen vehicle was eventually found, but the money was gone.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).