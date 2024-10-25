Early voting kicks off with long lines in Delaware

Early voting is now underway in Delaware, and it seems people are eager to take advantage of the convenient option.

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) -- Early voting is now underway in Delaware, and it seems people are eager to take advantage of the convenient option.

Long lines formed outside of polling locations in the First State on Friday, with some people waiting hours to cast their ballot.

"It was very organized, but it did take two and a half hours before we actually got to vote," said Holly Douglas of Claymont, Delaware.

"I knew I was in trouble when I pulled around this corner and saw the line. It was already behind the building at that point," said Mark Christian of Christiana, Delaware.

Action News was at the Hudson State Service Center in Newark as the doors opened.

Our camera captured images of hundreds of people waiting and the line snaking through the parking lot.

But that wasn't enough to dissuade those determined to vote on this first day of early voting.

"I take pride in voting, period. My grandmother back in the day had to do poll tax and had to take a test, so I take it as an honor and privilege to just walk up and cast my vote," said Caroline Chambliss, of Wilmington.

Chambliss says she was so excited to vote she arrived at the Police Athletic League in Wilmington two hours early.

"I had to be here early, I have to vote. I've been doing it since I was 18 and I'm going to do it until I die," said Chambliss. "I stood in line for Obama, I stood before, I will stand today."

The current governor of Delaware, John Carney, says this is shaping up to be a record-breaking year for turnout.

"We've seen great success with it, the voters really like it, we think it helps folks getting out to vote," said Gov. Carney.

Besides a presidential race, a lot of local races on the ballot including several council seats, a race for governor, senate and state representative seats.

Early voting runs until Sunday, November 3.