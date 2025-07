2025 NHL draft updates: 7-round, 32-team pick tracker



The 2025 NHL draft is taking place on Friday (Round 1) and Saturday (Rounds 2-7) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

This page will be your home for the entire event, as each pick is added below, including scouting notes and team fit analysis for the first-rounders.

More: Prospect rankingsbr/>Needs for all 32 teams

Round 1

1. New York Islanders: Matthew Schaefer, D

Team: Erie (OHL)