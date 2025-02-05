'Live with Kelly and Mark' returns with 'After the Oscars Show' special

Demi Moore, who received her first-ever Oscar nomination for Actress in a Leading Role in "The Substance," said she was honored and humbled by the nomination. She also shared a heartfelt message about her community in the L.A. area amid the devastating wildfires.

LOS ANGELES -- Special guests and show-stopping musical performances will be featured when "Live with Kelly and Mark" returns to the Oscars stage with their "After the Oscars Show" special.

Emmy Award-winning hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are bringing the fan favorite live show back to the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood, where thousands of people will gather to sit in the very seats that Hollywood stars were in mere hours before.

VIDEO: 'Kelly and Mark' takes over Dolby Theatre for 2024 post-Oscars show

There was still a lot of excitement in Hollywood Monday morning. "Live with Kelly and Mark" took over the Dolby Theatre just hours after the 96th Academy Awards ended.

During the ceremony on ABC on March 2, Kelly and Mark will speak with Academy Award winners the minute they walk offstage, to capture the special moment of joy or shock that will be shared with their "Live" audience across the country.

"After the Oscars Show" will showcase the 97th Academy Awards' best moments, biggest winners, and highlight the night's fabulous fashion.

Ticket information for "After the Oscars Show" can be found here.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET 12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

