'LIVE with Kelly and Mark' takes over Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for fun-filled post-Oscars show

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- There was still a lot of excitement in Hollywood Monday morning. "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" took over the Dolby Theatre just hours after the 96th Academy Awards ended.

Several fans waited in line overnight for the duo's special Oscars show, which was full of energy and personality. It was a full house with some fans that had lined up since 1 a.m.

"I love Kelly and Mark. I mean they've been together forever right? And I love their energy," said L.A. resident Kimberly Lancaster.

Kelly and Mark talked about Sunday night's big winners, red carpet fashion and even some of the funniest moments like John Cena presenting -- leaving very little to the imagination -- and hanging out with Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel backstage.

"He is truly the funniest person I know and he just makes everything better. He elevates everything," Kelly said.

The couple chatted with the winners right after they received their golden statue.

"Da'Vine was pretty special. She was still so emotional. She was in the magic. In the moment," the couple said when asked which star had the best reaction to winning the Oscar.

The "After Oscars" show had guests like "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

"We're in L.A., you know, we're in like the best city in the world and the biggest event of the year, so I mean, just gotta see everything. The whole experience. Why not come. Right?" said L.A. residents AJ Billions and Herbert Elijah Goodwin Jr.

Monday's show also featured a musical performance from Andy Grammer.

Kelly and Mark talked about what's next after all the Oscars bustle

"We're going to get In-n-Out burgers. That's our favorite moment," Kelly said.

"I'm so excited!" Mark added.

