Inspiring 1-year-old keeps fighting after 400 days in the hospital

Grayson Porter has fought through nine surgeries, liver cancer, and over 400 days in the hospital at CHOP.

Grayson Porter has fought through nine surgeries, liver cancer, and over 400 days in the hospital at CHOP.

Grayson Porter has fought through nine surgeries, liver cancer, and over 400 days in the hospital at CHOP.

Grayson Porter has fought through nine surgeries, liver cancer, and over 400 days in the hospital at CHOP.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- 1-year-old Grayson Porter has defied the odds. He has persevered through a premature birth at 23 weeks gestation, 9 total surgeries, a cancer diagnosis, and more.

His family has found comfort and joy by incorporating the Philadelphia Eagles into Grayson's life by watching games with him and dressing him up each Sunday.

They also share Grayson's journey online and provide hope and encouragement to other families in similar circumstances. The Facebook page is called 'Growing with Grayson.'

Grayson was born at Pennsylvania Hospital and transferred to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he has received care for more than 400 days so far.

The Porters are planning to bring Grayson home for the first time ever in the next few months.

Watch the video above and visit their Facebook page to learn more about his story.

RELATED: Mom who donated kidney to her son gets tickets to Super Bowl from Eagles & NFL