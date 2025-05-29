21-year-old accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend after placing tracking device in her car

RUSKIN, Fla. -- Frightening video shows the moment deputies say a man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and put her in the trunk of her own car.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Julian Jaramillo used a tracking device to find her location in Florida then forced her into her vehicle when she came out of the home.

Deputies say he then took her keys and drove her to his home about 18 miles away, holding her against her will.

After the Manatee County Sheriff's Office was notified, deputies found Jaramillo in the car with the girl.

Jaramillo was arrested and remains in jail where he's facing several charges, including carjacking, kidnapping, battery, and installation of a tracking device.

The ex-girlfriend suffered only minor injuries and is expected to be ok.