Man critically wounded after 23 shots fired into car from 2 different calibers in West Philadelphia

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, August 29, 2024 11:27AM
Police are scouring surveillance cameras to see if they offer clues to who fired the shots, and perhaps why.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two gunmen fired 23 shots into a car in West Philadelphia, critically wounding a man inside the car, according to Philadelphia police.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Peach Street, around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The officers found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital, where he went into surgery overnight.

Police said they found casings from two different calibers.

