2nd suspect arrested in hit-and-run that injured 3 nurses outside hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a second person in connection with the hit-and-run of three nurses outside Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Saturday.

The crash happened around 4:22 a.m. when investigators say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee dropped off a shooting victim outside the hospital.

Police say three men exited the vehicle to get the victim help. But when officers arrived, investigators say the suspects took off at a high-rate-of speed, hitting the nurses and the shooting victim.

On Thursday, Humza Mitchell, 20, was charged with aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.

Police say Mitchell was involved in a shooting prior to arriving at the hospital.

On Wednesday, Jaadir Goodwyn, another suspect who was allegedly in the Jeep Cherokee, surrendered to police in connection with the hit-and-run.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses.

Penn Medicine says one nurse is hospitalized in critical condition. Two others received treatment for their injuries.

The 28-year-old man shooting victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.