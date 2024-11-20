2nd teen arrested for aggravated arson in connection to wildfire in Evesham, New Jersey

EVESHAM, N.J. (WPVI) -- A second teen has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Evesham, Burlington County, amid record drought conditions in the Northeast.

The 14-year-old, from Marlton, New Jersey, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated arson.

He is the second teen to be arrested for allegedly setting a fire that began Oct. 30 in the area of Sycamore Drive and the Berlin Township.

The fire burned 52 acres of land. Fortunately, no structures were damaged.

The first suspect, also 14 years old, was arrested on Nov. 7.

Meanwhile, police say the Bethany Run Wildfire - which started the same day as the first teen's arrest,- is under investigation for possibly being connected to the October 30 blaze.

That fire spread across 375 acres before it was contained after multiple days. Authorities say no structures were threatened in this incident as well.

Both juveniles are also charged with causing or risking widespread injury or damage. Their names are being withheld due to their age.

The juvenile arrested on Tuesday is being held at the Middlesex Detention Center pending his first appearance.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116. You can also text ETPFTIP to 847411.