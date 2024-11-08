3 wildfires burn in New Jersey amid extreme drought conditions; evacuation orders lifted

The lack of rain in the Philadelphia region has led to some of the driest conditions in nearly 120 years.

EVESHAM Twp., N.J. (WPVI) -- The lack of rain in the Philadelphia region has led to some of the driest conditions in nearly 120 years.

Three large wildfires are burning in New Jersey right now.

The first started in Jackson Township, Ocean County on Wednesday.

Two other fires started on Thursday. One in Glassboro covers 133 acres.

There is also another in Evesham Township. That fire forced evacuations and was threatening about 100 homes, but luckily for residents, evacuation orders were lifted Thursday night.

Crews say they are making progress in containing the wildfire that has threatened dozens of buildings at the border of Burlington and Camden counties the Garden State.

"We're going to keep patrolling this fire, making sure things are good keep up that containment percentage," said Trevor Raynor, NJFFS Assistant Division Forest Fire Warden.

The fire is located in Evesham and Voorhees townships.

The blaze, dubbed the Bethany Run Wildfire, is 300 acres in size and is 50% contained.

Officials say a total of 104 structures are threatened but all evacuation orders have been lifted.

Officials say a helicopter capable of dropping 350 gallons of water has been deployed, as have fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued across the area today as winds will be gusting up to 30mph combined with very low relative humidity. This could lead to rapidly spreading wildfires.

Officials say the extremely dry weather has fueled these flames.

"It just seems like it's been nonstop," said Bill Donnelly, chief of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. "The folks that are out here fighting these fires, they get little to no rest depending on the occasion and how busy they are."

The causes of all of these fires remain under investigation.

Crews hope to offer another update around 10 a.m. on Friday. There are road closures in the area as well, so be careful as you're driving through the area.

