3-alarm fire erupts at linen warehouse in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters were battling a massive blaze at a warehouse in the city's Frankford section.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of the 3-alarm blaze in the 700 block of Duffield Street on Tuesday night.

We're told this is a linen business, which was closed at the time the fire broke out.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the fire to erupt.

No injuries have been reported.