3 charged with selling $200K worth of fake Jason Kelce-signed memorabilia

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Mongomery County District Attorney's Office announced charges against three people after they allegedly sold fake Jason Kelce-signed memorabilia valued at approximately $200,000.

Robert Capone, 51, of Philadelphia; LeeAnn Branco, 43, of Bristol, R.I.; and Joseph Parenti, 39, of Cranston, R.I., are all charged with 60 felony counts, including forgery, theft, deceptive business practices and other related charges.

The investigation began in June 2024 when officers were alerted to more than 1,100 fake memorabilia purportedly signed by Kelce, according to the DA's office.

The merch was supposed to be signed by the Eagles legend at a real event on June 11-12, 2024 at the Valley Forge Casino Hotel.

Authorities allege that the items were up for sale by Overtime Promotions, which is owned by Capone, and Diamond Legends, owned by Parenti.

"The items were 'verified' by Branco, an employee of Beckett Authentication Services. The value of these 1,138 memorabilia items-including signed jerseys, helmets, mini-helmets, hats, photos, footballs and other items-was approximately $200,000," the district attorney's office said.

Kelce contracted TCH Humphreys LLC, a sports memorabilia company in Royersford, to conduct the official signings at the private Valley Forge Casino Hotel event, and Professional Sports Authenticator was the sole verification company.

Authorities say that the suspects used Branco's Beckett Authentication Services credentials to create the fraudulent products and then offer them for resale.

Branco, who allegedly attended the real event with Parenti, is accused of taking a photo with Kelce in order to validate her "in-the-presence authentication" of the fake memorabilia that was never actually signed.

One of the victims, Joseph Bartolo, who runs a nonprofit group that conducts silent auctions says, he paid Capone $4,700 for 40 autographs.

Beckett Authentication Services apologized to those impacted in an email saying, "A bad-acting independent contractor broke Beckett protocols. Luckily, we have identified this scheme, involved the authorities to take all proper legal action and are now looking to buy back all the fraudulent memorabilia."

Beckett Authentication Services filed a lawsuit against Parenti and Branco.

The company says those impacted will be fully refunded for the items and shipping costs once they file a claim.

Capone was arraigned Wednesday and was released on bail.

Branco and Parenti are expected to turn themselves in to Montgomery County Detectives.