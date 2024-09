3 dead after senior living bus hits dump truck head-on in Maryland

Police say three have been killed in a crash involving a charter bus and dump truck in Maryland.

Police say three have been killed in a crash involving a charter bus and dump truck in Maryland.

Police say three have been killed in a crash involving a charter bus and dump truck in Maryland.

Police say three have been killed in a crash involving a charter bus and dump truck in Maryland.

CHARLES CO., Maryland (WPVI) -- Police say three have been killed in a crash involving a charter bus and dump truck in Maryland.

It happened around 8 a.m. Friday in Charles County, about 40 miles south of Washington, D.C.

Authorities say the driver of a senior living bus somehow lost control and crossed the double yellow line, hitting the dump truck head-on.

All three occupants, including the driver of the bus, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The dump truck driver was not hurt.