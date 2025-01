3 displaced by house fire in Maple Shade, NJ

When crews arrived, a vehicle in the home's driveway was also engulfed in flames and embers from the fire damaged a neighbor's lawn.

MAPLE SHADE, NJ (WPVI) -- Three people are displaced after a house fire Wednesday morning in Burlington County, New Jersey.

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. on the unit block of East Woodlawn Avenue in Maple Shade.

Officials say the residents safely evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.