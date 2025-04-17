Peacock rescued after being spotted strutting down Philadelphia street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A peacock was caught wandering the streets of Philadelphia on Monday.

ACCT Philly said they got a call after the "fabulous feathered friend was spotted strutting through the city like he had brunch reservations and no time to waste."

ACCT Philly

It was seen around Delphine and Cross streets in Philadelphia's Olney section.

"It's not every day you get a call about a peacock on the loose in Philadelphia... but here we are!" ACCT Philly said in a social media post.

They said the peafowl was safely taken into custody.

