Multiple fires at same Levittown, Bucks County home investigated as arson

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are trying to figure out who intentionally set multiple fires to the same house in a span of 24 hours in Bucks County.

The latest fire happened early Wednesday morning on Yellowood Road in Levittown.

Fire marshals have determined that at least two of them were intentionally set.

The Bristol Township fire marshal says the first call came in at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday for a small fire in the carport.

Officials say the next fire came just hours later, with flames again in the carport, which self-extinguished.

The Action Cam was at the scene around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after yet another fire at the same house. Once again, the flames started in the carport, but this time the blaze spread to the home.

A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, helped his neighbor douse the flames.

"When I alerted her yesterday, she had a very odd reply. She said, 'Oh my God, I know who did it,'" he said.

The neighbor said he is not surprised this is now an arson investigation.

"I'm not, honestly. Everything about last night felt wrong. Everything," he said.

Police say the fires were targeted at this house and add that there is no danger to the public.

A search for a suspect is underway. Investigators are using license plate readers and surveillance cameras to aid in the search.

No one was hurt in these fires, and the resident wasn't home when firefighters came back early Wednesday.

