3 homes destoryed, 25 families displaced after 4-alarm fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least three houses were destroyed after a multi-alarm fire in Allentown on Monday morning.

The fire broke out around midnight in the unit block of S. Jefferson Street in Lehigh County.

When crews arrived, flames were showing from multiple homes after spreading to neighboring houses.

The blaze was quickly upgraded to a four-alarm fire and took over an hour to get under control, according to fire officials. Six separate departments responded to help.

At least 25 families have been displaced.

A North Penn Goodwill Service food truck is at the scene providing food and drinks to people and firefighters. The Red Cross is also assisting.

Crews remain at the scene to put out hot spots.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.