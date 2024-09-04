3 large pallets of seafood stolen from tractor-trailer in latest Philadelphia cargo theft

Police say six men wearing all black and masks made off with three large pallets of seafood from a tractor trailer.

Police say six men wearing all black and masks made off with three large pallets of seafood from a tractor trailer.

Police say six men wearing all black and masks made off with three large pallets of seafood from a tractor trailer.

Police say six men wearing all black and masks made off with three large pallets of seafood from a tractor trailer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three pallets of seafood were taken from the back of a tractor-trailer in South Philadelphia in the city's latest cargo theft.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday at South 7th Street and Packer Avenue.

RELATED: Cartons of tuna stolen from tractor-trailer parked in South Philadelphia

Police say six men wearing all black and masks made off with the large pallets in three vehicles. Two went north on 7th, and one went south.

ALSO SEE Truck driver hurt trying to stop cargo heist; thieves steal $30K worth of snow crab in Philadelphia

