PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thieves took off with large cartons of tuna from a refrigerated cargo truck in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on South Lawrence Street near Pattison Avenue.

Police say the truck was parked on the roadway.

Multiple male suspects got away in two vehicles - a white sedan and a SUV.

The driver of the truck was not injured.