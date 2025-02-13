State officials are working to determine if the bird flu is the cause.

3 parks in Monmouth County, New Jersey, shut down after 25 geese found dead

ALLENTOWN, NJ (WPVI) -- Three Allentown parks in Monmouth County, New Jersey are shut down after 25 geese were discovered dead.

Most strains of bird flu do not infect humans, but some can cause severe illness, according to the CDC.

Infected birds shed avian influenza viruses through their saliva, mucous and feces. So, as a precaution, signs have been put up to warn people to stay away from the water and goose droppings.

In 2024, bird flu caused the death of 40 million birds.

Residents can report dead geese at 609-259-3151.

