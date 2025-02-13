24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 parks in Monmouth County, New Jersey, shut down after 25 geese found dead

State officials are working to determine if the bird flu is the cause.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, February 13, 2025 2:05PM
3 parks in Monmouth County, New Jersey, shut down after 25 geese found dead
Three parks in Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey are shut down after 25 geese were discovered dead.

ALLENTOWN, NJ (WPVI) -- Three Allentown parks in Monmouth County, New Jersey are shut down after 25 geese were discovered dead.

State officials are working to determine if the bird flu is the cause.

Most strains of bird flu do not infect humans, but some can cause severe illness, according to the CDC.

Infected birds shed avian influenza viruses through their saliva, mucous and feces. So, as a precaution, signs have been put up to warn people to stay away from the water and goose droppings.

Three parks in Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey are shut down after 25 geese were discovered dead.
Three parks in Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey are shut down after 25 geese were discovered dead.

In 2024, bird flu caused the death of 40 million birds.

Residents can report dead geese at 609-259-3151.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW