3 people shot in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city's Frankford section.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday at Arrott and Leiper streets.

Police confirmed two males and a female were injured in the shooting. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Investigators have not released any further details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.