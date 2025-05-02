3 places that can help you recover from the IBX Broad Street Run

After a long run, your body needs some TLC - Here are three places that can help!

GRADUATE HOSPITAL (WPVI) -- OpenBox Athletics opened on Washington Avenue in late 2017, offering a boot camp/Cross Fit hybrid program called Colidr along with traditional Cross Fit classes.

The program became so popular post-pandemic that owner David Garonzik expanded late last year into the warehouse next door, adding a Recovr studio with cold plunge therapy set to 55-degrees and an infrared sauna to reduce inflammation and speed recovery.

OpenBox Athletics | Facebook | Instagram

1931 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

CHINATOWN-Visit "Pain Away of Philly" in Chinatown and owner Bin Wang promises to take your pain away. She offers everything from Chinese medical massage to cupping, fire cupping, moxbostion, acupuncture and gua sha

Pain Away of Philly | Facebook |Instagram

936 Arch Street, 2nd floor, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

CENTER CITY- StretchLab Rittenhouse offers one-on-one assisted stretching sessions. A full body stretch is 50 minutes; upper or lower body stretch lasts 25 minutes.

On your first visit, you'll get a movement quality assessment with a camera tracking your movements to identify any areas of asymmetry, and then a trained flexologist gets to work. They promise it's way more effective than stretching on your own.

For the weekend of the IBX Broad Street Run, StretchLab Rittenhouse is offering 50% off the first month for packages and memberships.

StretchLab Rittenhouse | Facebook | Instagram

1616 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103