3 teenagers arrested after illegal car meetup in Philadelphia draws large crowd

3 teenagers arrested after illegal car meetup in Philadelphia draws hundreds of people

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police arrested three teenagers in connection with an illegal car meetup in the Bustleton neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Adams Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

At the scene, authorities say they found a large gathering with nearly 200 people and 100 vehicles.

When police tried to disperse the crowd a teenager allegedly tried to block the officers.

The teen then fled the scene and reportedly jumped into an Infiniti G35.

Investigators later stopped the car and arrested the teen as well as two others inside the vehicle.

Alex Collins, 18, and James Campitelli, 19, now face disorderly conduct charges.

The third person charged was a 16-year-old boy, police say.