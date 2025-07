3-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in pool

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old was hospitalized after nearly drowning in a pool in Bethlehem Thursday morning.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 5100 block of Barbary Street.

There's no word yet on the circumstances of the incident.

The child's condition has not yet been released.