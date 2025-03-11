$30K worth of counterfeit cosmetics, Sharpie pens seized in Allentown, Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they have seized nearly $30,000 worth of counterfeit items, including cosmetics, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Four shipments of knockoff skin care were intercepted, according to officials.

CBP officers seized 50 boxes of counterfeit SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore anti-aging cream on February 26 that was being shipped From Hong Kong to an Allentown address.

That same day, they also seized another 50 boxes of counterfeit Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum cream that was also being sent from Hong Kong to an address in Whitehall, Pa.

Officers also seized 3,000 counterfeit Sharpie felt tip pens on Feb. 26 that were being shipped from China to an address in Birdsboro, Pa.

The next day, on February 27, officers seized another 50 boxes of counterfeit Estee Lauder high-end anti-aging creams that were being shipped from China to Whitehall.

Two days later, on March 1, another 60 boxes of counterfeit Estee Lauder Resilience Multi-Effect Moisturizer Tri-Peptide Face and Neck Crème were seized while being shipped from Hong Kong to an address in Allentown.

"The global marketplace has allowed unscrupulous vendors to peddle counterfeit consumer goods as authentic products to unsuspecting consumers, and profit handsomely while placing consumers' health and safety at risk," said Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., CBP's Area Port Director for the Area port of Philadelphia.

Had they been genuine, the skin care products would have been valued at $28,550 and the Sharpie pens worth $1,500.

Officials warn consumers of the serious health threats posed by using knockoff products. According to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, some counterfeit cosmetics contain chemicals known to cause cancer, acne, eczema, and other health issues. Various levels of urine and other dangerous substances have also been found in counterfeit cosmetics.

"Consumers might save a buck buying a knockoff product today but may end up paying thousands more in unexpected medical bills tomorrow," Hunt said.

The international trade in counterfeit consumer goods is illegal. Officials say it steals revenues from trademark holders and tax revenues from the government, as well as funds transnational criminal organizations.

During fiscal year 2024, CBP recorded over 32,000 seizures with an estimated manufacturer's suggested retail price worth over $5.4 billion, had the goods been genuine.

For more information about the consequences and dangers often associated with the purchase of counterfeit goods visit the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign website at CBP's Fake Goods Real Dangers webpage.