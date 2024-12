Police say the driver lost control of his car and crashed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver is in critical condition after he crashed into a tree.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday along 34th Street near the Philadelphia Zoo.

Police say the driver lost control of his car and crashed.

Fire crews had to help rescue him from the wreck.

The man was then taken to the hospital.

No word yet on what caused him to crash.