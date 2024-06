$3M scratch-off lottery ticket sold at store in Elkins Park, Pa.

Check your scratch-off tickets! You could be a $3 million winner!

Check your scratch-off tickets! You could be a $3 million winner!

Check your scratch-off tickets! You could be a $3 million winner!

Check your scratch-off tickets! You could be a $3 million winner!

ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania -- If you play the lottery and bought a scratch-off ticket in Montgomery County, you may be a multi-millionaire.

A winning ticket worth $3 million was sold at Ace Tobacco Town on West Cheltenham Avenue in Elkins Park.

The store will get $10,000 for selling the winning scratch-off.