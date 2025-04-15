Man found dead inside home after fire in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was found dead after a house fire in Philadelphia's Logan section.

The fire broke out around 11:50 p.m. on Monday in the 3700 block of Virginian Road, near W. Chew Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke in the second-floor bedroom of a middle row home.

It took about a half hour to get the fire under control.

The body of a man in his early 70s was found a short time later. Officials said he might have died before the fire started.

Sources tell Action News that they believe he might've been smoking in bed before the fire but they're still working on sorting out those additional details.

Officials have not released the victim's name.

The fire marshal was called to the scene and detectives are investigating.

