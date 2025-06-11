3rd suspect sought for fatal shooting in Norristown, Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Norristown, Montgomery County, have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect in a deadly shooting.

Jabril Morgan-Cook, 18, is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police say 20-year-old Tahaj Harrison was gunned down on May 23 in the 600 block of Corson Street, amid a feud between two rival groups.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old have already been arrested and charged in the shooting.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about Morgan-Cook's whereabouts.

