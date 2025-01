4 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Trenton, New Jersey

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Four people are hospitalized with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning in Trenton, New Jersey.

Fire officials were called to the 800 block of Calhoun Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

The CO gas, which is colorless and odorless, leaked from gas-powered pumps draining water from a basement.

The leak is now under control.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.