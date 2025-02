Police investigating after 4 people shot in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown.

It happened on the 1500 block of Union Boulevard around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say when they arrived on scene they found four people shot.

At least one is in critical condition.

Officials are looking into the motive behind the shooting.