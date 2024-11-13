4 residents, 1 firefighter hospitalized after hazmat incident reported in Montgomery County

NORTH WALES, Pa. (WPVI) -- Five people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized after a hazmat incident was reported in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Rescue crews were called to the unit block of Amy Court in North Wales, Pennsylvania, for reports of people starting to get sick.

Fire officials say a strong chemical odor, later identified as ammonia, was detected in the air.

It was being used as part of a cleaning solution for power washing, authorities say.

The four residents and firefighter involved in this incident are expected to be OK, police say.