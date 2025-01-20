4 suspects sought for New Year's Day attack in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are seeking four suspects after an attack on New Year's Day in Center City Philadelphia.

Investigators released images of the four suspects on Monday.

It happened around 2:28 a.m. on Jan. 1.

According to police the victim, a 25-year-old man, got into an argument with several people on the 100 block of N. 12th Street.

The suspects then punched the victim and tackled him to the ground.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts to his face and a sprained ankle.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

