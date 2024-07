4 thieves steal ATM from convenience store in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for four people who stole an entire ATM from a convenience store in North Philadelphia.

It happened at 4 a.m. on Thursday in the 2000 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police said they do not know how much cash was inside the machine.

The only description of the thieves is that they got away in a black vehicle.

