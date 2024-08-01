Members of New Jersey Forest Fire Service head to West coast to help battle large blazes

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- More than 40 members of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service answered the call to help fellow emergency crews across the country.

"We were one of the first folks they called to come help," said Bill Donnelly, the New Jersey State Firewarden and Forest Fire Service Chief.

The firefighters left for California, Montana, Oregon, and Utah in June.

Donnelly said the crews stay for about two weeks and rotate.

"We've been doing it for a while. It's my 25th season," said David Achey, the New Jersey Assistant State Firewarden.

Achey recently returned from battling wildfires in Northern California, including the Hill Fire.

California authorities said it burned more than 7,200 acres in the Six Rivers National Forest.

"A lot of the fire fighting equipment might not be able to make it in there, so that's when the hand crews come into play, and we can walk and put hose lays and cut fire line," said Achey.

Achey said the rugged landscape and weather could create significant challenges for the crews on the ground.

"It was very hot for that time of year and that part of the state of California," said Achey. "About 100 degrees about every day we were there. The elevation and terrain play a huge role."

"It's that long hike into those remote areas where these guys are hiking for hours just to get where the fire is actually at and then have to go to work, and then they have to hike back out," said Donnelly.

But Donnelly said these East Coast firefighters are more than prepared to help extinguish the flames out West.

"We appreciate the help they've given us over years of some of the things we had to deal with, so we feel we do have a lot of folks who are highly trained and experts in this field, so it's nice to the able to return the favor," said Donnelly.

Chief Donnelly said he expects his firefighters to be out there for another six to eight weeks or until their crews are no longer needed.