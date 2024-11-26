47-year-old man arrested in connection with string of armed robberies in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a 47-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with three armed robberies that occurred over the span of three days.

Investigators say Tyree Hatch is responsible for the violent encounters and one robbery that ended with a shooting.

On Tuesday afternoon police held a news conference to announce his arrest and share new surveillance video.

"We'll take the wins when we can get them. This is a win for us. The credit goes to the detectives and police officers, especially on the scene," said Philadelphia Police Captain James Kearney.

Police say the search for Hatch began Saturday when officers responded to a robbery at the Exotic Convenience Store located in the 6700 block of Castor Avenue.

In this incident, police say, Hatch entered the store, threatened an employee with a gun and stole $500.

Police say the same scene played out Sunday at the Cloud Nine Smoke Shop in the 2000 block of Cottman Avenue.

Investigators say surveillance captured the moment an employee was shot in the leg.

"There was a struggle that occurred over the gun. One shot was fired, striking the employee in the left calf," said Capt. Kearney.

Police say the last armed robbery occurred on Monday, and ultimately landed Hatch in jail.

After receiving a call about a robbery on the 7100 block of Castor Avenue, with the help of surveillance, two officers traced his steps to a home in Northeast Philadelphia.

After a short barricade situation, Hatch surrendered.

Chopper 6 was above the scene as the 47-year-old was taken into custody.

"Today, two days before Thanksgiving, we're extremely thankful to get this man off the street and in custody," said Captain Kearney.

Police say not only a gun, but ammo, several cars, and evidence from all three robberies were recovered.

Investigators say the 47-year-old suspect has since admitted to all three gunpoint robberies. Charges against him are pending.