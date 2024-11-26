Robbery, shooting suspect arrested after barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia

Chopper 6 was overhead on Monday as the suspect was taken into custody.

Chopper 6 was overhead on Monday as the suspect was taken into custody.

Chopper 6 was overhead on Monday as the suspect was taken into custody.

Chopper 6 was overhead on Monday as the suspect was taken into custody.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A robbery and shooting suspect was taken off Philadelphia streets Monday after he was arrested by police in the Northeast section of the city.

Chopper 6 was overhead on Monday as the suspect was taken into custody on the 6700 block of Large Street.

Authorities say the man ran into the home in the afternoon, after reportedly committing a robbery on the 7100 block of Castor Avenue.

Police responded to Castor Ave. just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday to a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they said an armed man ran inside a home on Large St., where he barricaded himself inside.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody roughly an hour later.

The man is also believed to be responsible for shooting an employee at a smoke shop in the 2000 block of Cottman Avenue on Sunday night.

The employee is recovering with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police have not yet released the suspect's name.