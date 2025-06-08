4th-grade pageant star dreams of helping students with ADHD

Kailani Simpson used her own experience struggling with ADHD in the classroom to design a clothing prototype to help kids like her.

Kailani Simpson used her own experience struggling with ADHD in the classroom to design a clothing prototype to help kids like her.

Kailani Simpson used her own experience struggling with ADHD in the classroom to design a clothing prototype to help kids like her.

Kailani Simpson used her own experience struggling with ADHD in the classroom to design a clothing prototype to help kids like her.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Kailani Simpson is a pageant contestant and a budding entrepreneur... not to mention a 4th-grade student at Southern Elementary School.

When she was diagnosed with ADHD a few years ago, she had trouble focusing in the classroom. She often resorted to playing with fidget toys to stay focused.

Earlier this year, she had the idea to combine her love of modeling and her challenges with ADHD into a fashion brand called, 'Focus Forward.'

Kailani designed prototype clothing fit with fidget toys and silk material lined in the pockets.

She presents her idea of 'Focus Forward' as her pageant platform, and also recently auditioned for the ABC show, 'Shark Tank.'

Earlier this year, Kailani was crowned as Miss Delaware Pre-Teen 2025 at the East Coast USA Pageant. She will represent Delaware at the 2025 International Finals in July, where over 350 contestants from around the world will compete.

Kailani and her mother are currently working with a manufacturer to make her dream become a real product.

They hope to launch a website and make 'Focus Forward' clothing available to purchase in the future.

RELATED: Teen singer with Down syndrome uses voice to inspire others