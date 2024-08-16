5 arrested after altercation outside Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly

5 arrested after altercation outside Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly

5 arrested after altercation outside Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly

5 arrested after altercation outside Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly

5 arrested after altercation outside Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five people are facing charges following an altercation at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia.

It happened on August 2 just before 6 p.m. outside the sports bar located on the 1500 block of Packer Avenue.

While attempting to disperse the group, a police sergeant from the 1st District was struck in the face by a man later identified as 39-year-old Joseph Baldino.

Police say Baldino, of Philadelphia, resisted arrest and hit the officer several times in the face before he was placed into custody.

Baldino, who is being charged with aggravated assault and other offenses, was hospitalized for facial injuries sustained during the altercation.

Four others from Philadelphia were also arrested in connection with the fight, including John Ciancaglini, 68, and his wife, Kathy Ciancaglini, 62, and brothers Richard DiBella, 45, and Michael DiBella, 37.

Charges range from aggravated assault to disorderly conduct.