'5 Shorts Project' shares the screen with teens who have experienced gun violence

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "The 5 Shorts Project" is a youth program to teach the future filmmakers of Philadelphia.
Executive Director, Shameka Sawyer, experienced grief in her own family after her brother passed away.
5 years ago, gun violence claimed his life.
This inspired her to give a platform to people who have had similar experiences, and share their struggles through art.
One program directly handles this: "Bout Mine I Matter."
This program specifically gathers teens who have been affected by gun violence and teaches them how to express themselves creatively.
The other program is a training course in making commercials in the Germantown area.
