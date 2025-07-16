24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
'5 Shorts Project' shares the screen with teens who have experienced gun violence

ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 9:04PM
This youth program teaches the future filmmakers of Philadelphia in "5 Shorts Project"

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "The 5 Shorts Project" is a youth program to teach the future filmmakers of Philadelphia.

Executive Director, Shameka Sawyer, experienced grief in her own family after her brother passed away.

5 years ago, gun violence claimed his life.

This inspired her to give a platform to people who have had similar experiences, and share their struggles through art.

One program directly handles this: "Bout Mine I Matter."

This program specifically gathers teens who have been affected by gun violence and teaches them how to express themselves creatively.

The other program is a training course in making commercials in the Germantown area.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

