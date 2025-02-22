5 wanted for starting fire during Eagles Super Bowl celebrations in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the group who started a fire during Eagles Super Bowl celebrations in Center City.
It happened around 1 a.m. on February 10 at 12 and Market streets.
Officials say liens were set on fire after a truck was stolen from the Loews Hotel in Center City.
On Friday, police released video of five suspects wanted in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.