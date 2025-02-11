Police identify multiple people arrested during Super Bowl celebration in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police released more details on Tuesday after several people were arrested during celebrations after the Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Videos from the night showed chaotic scenes from fans who took to the street, including some clashing with police.

Footage by Brendan Gutenschwager shows officers pushing fans along Broad Street.

Six people were arrested for assaulting officers, according to police. Another four arrests were made for crimes including aggravated assault (2 arrests), recklessly endangering another person (1 arrest) and 3rd-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct (1 arrest). There were also eight arrests for vandalism.

Terry Kinard, 26, of Philadelphia, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of Market Street. Kinard is accused of spitting on and hitting a medic with the Philadelphia Fire Department.

He has been charged with resisting arrest and harassment.

Then, 25 minutes later, 44-year-old John Kasianczuk, of Philadelphia, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer in the 1400 block of block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

He has been charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and defiant trespass.

Paul Aguilera, 28, of Philadelphia, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. on Monday after police say he was swinging a long expandable yellow flag pole in an attempt to knock down overhead electrical wires in the 7300 block of Frankford Avenue. He was taken into custody and police confiscated an 8'-23' flag pole.

He has been charged with evading arrest, disorderly conduct, and REAP, among other charges.

A short time later, police say 18-year-old Destiney Paramore for reckless driving and other charges. Police say she was speeding in a black Acura down the sidewalk, and almost hit pedestrians and police who were at the intersection of Broad and Washington Street. She then allegedly continued down Broad Street before police also said the vehicle she was in was seen doing donuts at the intersection of Broad and Ellsworth Street.

Officials say Paramore, who is from Maple Shade, New Jersey, disregarded police commands and continued down Broad Street, where she almost hit a pedestrian.

The vehicle eventually got stuck in traffic in the 100 block of South Street.

She was taken into custody and the vehicle was towed.

Anonio Kizzia, 21, of Philadelphia, was arrested just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday in the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue. He allegedly swung a closed fist at police after refusing to disperse. Officials say the officer was able to move out of the way and was not struck.

Kizzia is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct-fighting.er

Teairah Tate, 33, of Philadelphia, was also arrested just after 2 a.m. on Monday and charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment after police say she struck a police officer with her arm as she swung at the "wildly."

Brandon Thompson, of Philadelphia, was arrested around 2:20 a.m. on Monday in the 1300 block of Arch Street after he allegedly threw a liquid into an officer's face. He is facing aggravated assault, disorderly conduct-fighting, and resisting arrest, among other charges.