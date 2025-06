5-year-old girl injured in a Lehigh Valley house fire

Action News has been told the young girl was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and is now in stable condition.

CATASAQUA, Pa. (WPVI) -- A house fire in the Lehigh Valley injured a 5-year-old girl Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 200 block of Poplar Street in Catasaqua, Lehigh County.

Fire officials say the blaze grew to two alarms.

Firefighters are investigating what sparked the fire.