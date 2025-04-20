Man charged after 5-year-old injured by accidentally discharging firearm in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have charged a man after a small child was injured when a gun accidentally went off in a Feltonville home.

Nasir Baskerville, 24, is charged with Possessing an Instrument of Crime (PIC), Recklessly Endangering Another Person (REAP), and Tampering with Evidence.

Nasir Baskerville

Officers were at St. Christopher's Hospital on Saturday when the child arrived by private vehicle, suffering from a laceration to the hand.

According to police, an investigation revealed that the child was with his 21-year-old sister when they went to a residence on the 500 block of East Thelma Street.

While at the residence, police say the five-year-old found a gun and discharged it, resulting in the injury to his left hand from handling the weapon.

Police said Monday that an investigation into this incident continues.

