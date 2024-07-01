Deadly shooting caught on surveillance video in West Philadelphia; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a violent shooting left a man dead in West Philadelphia over the weekend, police are hoping new surveillance video can help them locate the shooter.

On Monday, authorities identified the victim as 23-year-old William Shirley.

A new surveillance video released by investigators shows the moments before the unsuspecting victim was shot.

Man shot, killed after gunfire breaks out in West Philadelphia

"It wasn't just one shot, it was a shoot him up," said Donnie Olivieri from West Philadelphia. "I feel bad for his family."

Police say the suspect used an assault rifle in the attack outside a corner store on 52nd Street late Saturday evening.

Moments before Shirley was shot, he was seen standing on the sidewalk. Seconds later, a dark-colored midsized SUV pulls up, and the shooter exits.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and face mask when he fired numerous rounds at close range, police say.

Homicide detectives believe the victim was specifically targeted.

"I was up the steps, I heard a lot of shots," said Andrew Brooks.

Brooks says there are often incidents along 52nd Street, but this shooting was especially bold.

As people scattered, the victim was left on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Philadelphia police say he was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

"That's sad, that's really sad," said Brooks. "Philadelphia is a good place, people just have to have more love and compassion for each other and for life in general."

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown. Investigators are still looking for the gunman.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police.

