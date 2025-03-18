6 arrested after undercover drug operation in Delaware County

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities say they've arrested six people connected to a drug trafficking organization in Delaware County, Pa.

The arrests came after an undercover operation by the county's Narcotics Task Force, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Tuesday.

The effort was dubbed "Operation Sparkplug."

Nearly 8.5 kilograms of cocaine, $100,000 in cash, several vehicles and a cache of weapons were seized.

The suspects were identified as:

-Shamar Campbell, 35, Upland, Pa.

-Shawn Payne, 53, Sicklerville, N.J.

-Lydell Heyward, 49, Philadelphia

-Amir Colder, 45, Claymont, Del.

-Marece Scott, 39, Chester, Pa.

-William Johnson, 64, Chester, Pa.